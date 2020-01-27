Ministry of IT Launches Free IT Certifications & Trainings, Applications Open

Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is now accepting applications for various IT training and certifications.

Working under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, PSEB is offering certification in most demanded and highly employable skills in the local and international industries to provide IT professionals to the government and corporate sectors.

Some of the courses on offer are:

Big Data

Scrum

Software Quality Assurance (SQA)

Mean/Full Stack Development

Python

Cyber Security

Oracle

E-Commerce

Digital Marketing

Blockchain

Machine Learning

Training under this certification program will undergo in all major cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.

Who is Eligible?

As per the criteria, only the IT graduates and unemployed IT youth with a maximum age of 28 years can apply for the internships.

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply at pseb.org.pk/certification before 18th February 2020.

Requirements

Aspiring interns are required to provide their valid CNIC/POC along with a proof of competitive academic qualification, and relevance of their final year project with the selected training. The board will not bear the boarding and lodging expenses of any student if they belong to other than the mentioned cities.

Moreover, eligible candidates will undergo a pre-test, and only qualifying candidates shall be called for the training program.