Over 1,000 Pakistani Students Stuck in the City Where Coronavirus Broke Out

More than 1000 Pakistani students are currently enrolled at different universities of Wuhan, the epicenter of Coronavirus, have been stranded in the city amid quarantine measures.

Following the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Chinese government has imposed restrictions on the movement of citizens of Wuhan to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Not only did the Chinese government suspend air and ground traffic, but it also called off major celebrations for the Chinese New Year.

The helpless students have recorded and shared their videos on social media hoping the government would take action and bring them back to Pakistan.

According to one stranded student, the hostel authorities only allow students to leave the hostel premises for just two hours from 12-2 pm every day to go and collect necessary commodities. In case a student gets late by a minute, the hostel warden forwards the details of the latecomer to the local authorities.

In a separate video, students can be seen saying that food shortage is increasing in the city of Wuhan since no traffic is allowed to enter or exit the city. The students said that they are running short of food supplies at their hostels as well.

Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan University pic.twitter.com/FHWTyNGErN — Irum Azeem Farooque (@Irumf) January 27, 2020

Pakistani Embassy in Beijing

In case your loved one is stuck in China, here is the email address of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing: [email protected]

Here are the contact numbers:

Pakistani Assistant (Community Welfare Affairs): +86 10 6532 6660 -6121 (extension), +86 10 6532 6660 -6146 (extension)

Third Secretary: +86 18 5013 22992, +86 15 6528 89195

Telephone Numbers Exchange: +86 10 6532 2504, +86 10 6532 6660

Do you think the students should be brought back to Pakistan on an immediate basis? Let us know in the comments section.