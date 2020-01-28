Another New Pakistani Airline to Start Local & International Flights in the Country

A new entrant to the Pakistani aviation industry, K2 Airways, is all set to commence its operations later this year.

Based in Karachi, the new airline will serve destinations across the country including Chitral, Skardu, and Islamabad with expansion plans likely to follow later as the company also aims to fly to international destinations soon.

ALSO READ

New Airline Gets Approval to Start Operations in Lahore, Karachi & Islamabad

K2 Airways has signed up to use Rusada’s MRO and Flight Operations Software, ENVISION in its fleet. The selected modules include:

Fleet Management

Line Maintenance

Flight Operations

Human Resources

Following the agreement, Rusada will implement the system in time for K2 Airways maiden flight.

Tariq Raja, Chief Executive Officer at K2 Airways, said that an all-in-one solution would help them make an entry with a bang.

We are looking to be as streamlined as possible when it comes to our operations, so we wanted to adopt one all-inclusive solution rather than several. This being said, there will always be the need to integrate with some form of external system, and ENVISION’s modern architecture makes this simple and painless, allowing our team to focus on other things.

Julian Stourton, CEO at Rusada, expressed his delight at the agreement, saying that his team is excited to play a big role in K2 Airways’ success.

We are seeing more and more the desire to move away from multiple disconnected systems and adopt a one-stop-solution. This is especially true with up-and-coming organizations such as K2 Airways. I am excited that we now get to play a significant part in their upcoming launch and future growth.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.