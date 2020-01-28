Dean Jones Reveals Why He Picked Sharjeel Khan for Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings’ Head Coach, Dean Jones, has finally revealed why he bet on the tainted opener, Sharjeel Khan, for the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interview with PakPassion, Jones said that Sharjeel Khan is a genuine opening batsman and can provide explosive starts to his team, something which the Kings lacked in the last couple of seasons.

ALSO READ

Sharjeel Khan Admits Involvement in Spot-Fixing Scandal

Jones was Islamabad United’s coach when Sharjeel was suspended for his involvement in spot-fixing back in 2017. Subsequently, he was suspended for five years with PCB, later reducing his suspension by half.

Despite his tainted past, the Australian legend didn’t hesitate to pick Sharjeel for his franchise.

ALSO READ

PSL 2020 Draft: Platinum, Diamond, and Gold Categories Have Been Concluded!

It’s not a risk to sign Sharjeel Khan. I’ve worked with him before, and I know what he’s capable of. He has the array of shots to give us explosive starts, and I’m sure he’ll be looking to make a good comeback and will be looking to reclaim a place in the Pakistan side.

Sharjeel has recently concluded the rehabilitation process which included attending and delivering lectures on the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, visits to orphanage homes as part of social service and participating in integration sessions with the Pakistan cricket team players and player support personnel.