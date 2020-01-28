Is Byte the New TikTok? Comes With More Features & Monetization

Two years after its liquidation, Vine users are finally getting what they wanted. Fans have been clamoring for the return of Vine ever since it shut down. The application was known for its bizarre short format (6-second) video clips. Even though Instagram and TikTok were fast in claiming the throne, fans were not really moving on.

Dom Hoffman, co-founder of the defunct six-second video platform Vine unexpectedly announced the release of the app’s successor: Byte. The application arrived on Friday last week and has already been overrun by spammers.

Byte reboots the deprecated Vine video-sharing service and, just like the predecessor, allows its users to upload and film six-second video clips. This new application, on the other hand, will build upon its inspiration. It will offer the content creators with more opportunities to monetize their content. Reportedly, users will soon see a pilot program for revenue sharing as well. It looks like Hoffman, via this promise of profit, is trying to attract as many people as possible to the platform.

The platform is already loaded by Bot comments and fake celebrity accounts, which is one of the reasons why the video-sharing application rocketed to the top of Apple’s U.S. App Store. However, the company has claimed that all the issues are being fixed. Hoffman addressed the issue on Byte’s community page and, while promising a short term and a long-term solution, said: