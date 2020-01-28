Islamabad United Announce Unity Foods as Sponsor

Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in Pakistan Super League history, has announced that they will have Unity Foods as a sponsor for HBL PSL 5.

Unity Foods is a Karachi based company with a diversified business portfolio, that includes various agricultural commodities, edibles oils, industrial fats and various feed ingredients for the poultry and livestock sectors.

Regarding this partnership Muhammad Farrukh, CEO Unity Foods stated:

It’s a pleasure for Unity Foods to partner with Islamabad United which not only offers a great corporate personality fit but also shares our vision for a better Pakistan. This is our first foray into the PSL and it made sense for us to go with the team that has been the most successful in the tournament thus far. Through this partnership we will be able to speak to cricket loving Pakistanis with our products. We wish Islamabad United all the best for PSL 5.

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi added: