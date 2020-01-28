Motorola is Finally Launching a Flagship Smartphone After Two Long Years

Motorola hasn’t launched a flagship smartphone in over two years. The Moto Z2 Force was the last top tier device we saw from the Chinese phone maker back in 2017 and from then on it has only been an endless streak of mid-rangers and budget-oriented devices.

However, this year at the MWC 2020, the brand has announced that they are finally launching a flagship phone on February 24. They have started sending out invites for its press conference in which they have also confirmed that they will be launching a top tier handset.

This could be a smart move on Motorola’s part, since no other major company is planning to show up at this event with their own premium phones. If done right, this could easily help Motorola steal the spotlight from its competition.

Huawei will not be announcing the P40 series at the MWC 2020 and Samsung as well Xiaomi are both planning to unveil their flagship phones early in February. There is no word on a release date for the OnePlus 8 yet, but they are not expected to do so at MWC.

Expected Specifications

The upcoming Motorola flagship is expected to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 90/120Hz screen refresh rate, 8GB/256GB memory configuration, and a larger battery with fast charging support. In the camera department, it will probably be powered by the Sony IMX868 64 megapixel camera sensor.

Hopes are high for a comeback from Motorola, stay tuned for more updates.