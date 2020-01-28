Nokia’s 5.2 & 1.3 Specifications Leaked Weeks Ahead of Launch

Nokia has several announcements planned for the MWC 2020 event, alongside the Nokia 8.2, they will also be launching two more affordable phones including the mid-range Nokia 5.2 and the budget Nokia 1.3.

The report comes from one of Nokiamob’s Chinese sources that claim that the new Nokia phones were originally planned to debut during the Chinese New Year but got delayed due to the Coronavirus epidemic. Information on these two devices has been kept under a tight lid, but the source has managed to grab some information.

Nokia 5.2

The Nokia 5.2 may have a 6.2-inch LCD with a breathing light notification LED. The camera module at the back is expected to be similar to the Nokia 6.2 from 2019.

It will be a mid-ranger powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset with two different memory configurations including 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. It could have a 3500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The main camera will likely be a 16MP unit and the front camera is expected to be an 8MP shooter. It may come with a price tag of $186.

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia 1.3 will be the company’s next budget smartphone that will be powered by an unnamed Mediatek chipset. Appearance-wise, the device is expected to look like the Nokia 2.3.

It may come with a 3D nano-textured plastic chassis in a durable plastic frame with several vibrant color options to choose from. It is also likely that there will be no fingerprint sensor since the Nokia 2 lineup has always lacked one.

It is expected to feature a 6-inch display with a teardrop notch but no breathing light notification LED. It is expected to have 1GB RAM and 8GB storage capacity, 4000 mAh battery, and a price tag of only $87.

As mentioned before, both these devices including the Nokia 8.2 5G are expected to make a debut at the MWC 2020 Barcelona event by the end of next month.