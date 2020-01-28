Pakistan Has No Labs to Check the Quality of Electronics in Pakistan

Pakistan does not have a quality control system for electronics and cannot even check the quality of a refrigerator. This was revealed before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology which met with Sajid Mehdi in the chair on Monday.

Secretary Science and Technology Naseem Nawaz revealed before the committee that there is not a single laboratory for solar cells nationwide. There is no duty on imported solar panels, said the official, however duty has been imposed on the import of solar cells. He further said that due to this, solar panels made in Pakistan are expensive.

Pakistan does not have a quality control system for electronics, said the Secretary, adding that they cannot check the quality of the refrigerator. He further said that Pakistan will set up its first electronics laboratory by 2024.

The committee was also informed that government departments are refusing to use products made by the Ministry of Science and Technology. “We are tired of producing products but no department is ready to take it”, he added.

The ministry has prepared street lights for Chashma Barrage, but these lights were not used. The nanotechnology filter was procured by the UNDP; however, government departments were reluctant to procure it. The committee recommended for enhancing the capacity of the Ministry of Science and Technology and its subsidiaries.

Fawad Opposes Parliamentary Oversight

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry opposed parliamentary oversight on the rules of ministries, saying that the job of Parliament is legislation and the rules have to be framed by the concerned departments.

The minister further said that parliamentarians from the treasury benches including Fakhr e Imam and Riaz Fatiana proposed more than 300 amendments to ministries’ rules but did not bother to consult concerned departments on board.

The minister said that restructuring of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been completed and restructuring of subsidiaries of the ministry will begin soon.