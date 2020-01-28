Ricky Ponting Makes Bold Statement Over Babar Azam’s Future

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has showered Babar Azam with praise in the past and continues to do the same.

During an interaction with the fans on Twitter, Ponting claimed that Babar has the potential to become one of the best batsmen in the entire world.

“I thought Babar was extremely impressive. Looks to have a lot of class and could well become one of the best batsmen in the world.”

Babar, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the T20I side, has largely remained impressed in the last year or so. He averaged 52.50 during the Test series against Australia and has continued his good run of form in the shorter formats as well.

The 25-year-old averages 42.67 in Test cricket, 54.17 in T20Is, and 50.72 in ODIs.