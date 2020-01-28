Shaheen Air’s Aircraft Mysteriously Catches Fire [Video]

In a shocking incident, defunct Shaheen Air’s Boeing 737-200 (AP-BIS) caught fire at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Sunday.

Here’s the video:

*Fire incident at JIAP*

fire started in old Aircraft of Shaheen Airline Being 737 searizee 800 at Labour Gate CAA JIAP, Civil Aviation Fire tender immediately reached the spot and trying to control the situation of fire. No hunan injuries accrued.Reason of fire not obvious.. pic.twitter.com/UPxI9dLWKx — M.Salahuddin (@salahary) January 27, 2020

Preliminary reports suggest that it was set on fire intentionally, however, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has formed a 6-member committee headed by Additional Director Toufiq Sheikh to probe the incident.

Other members of the fact-finding committee include:

Muhammad Khurshid Alam – Sr. Joint Director (MAS)

Engr. Wasim Ahmed – Joint Director ES (Electrical)

Engr. Abid Ali – Joint Director ES (Mechanical)

Tariq A. Siddiqui – A/Joint Director (Vigilance)

M. Afzal Hussain Ansari – Sr. Dy. Director (F&S)

The committee will submit its findings, including the causes of fire, the quantum of damage and suggestions to avoid such incidents, to Director General CAA before 30th January.

The grounded Boeing 737-200 was acquired by Shaheen Air in 2010 after it served in Air France, Air Sicilia and Nationwide Airlines.

The incident took place near the airport’s Labour Gate on Sunday night following which the fire tenders put out the fire. No human life was lost in the fire.

It is pertinent to mention that the Airport Security Force (ASF) had repeatedly requested the CAA to remove grounded planes from Jinnah International Airport. Shaheen Air alone has 12 planes grounded at the airport.

