24 NUMS Students Selected for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships

The Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project held its first meeting at the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) in Rawalpindi to recommend students who applied for the scholarships.

The meeting evaluated the financial needs of the applicants, shortlisted, and recommend the students who fulfilled the eligibility criteria of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project.

Out of 100 applications received at NUMS, 24 students, including 12 female and 12 male students, were recommended by the committee for the scholarships. The selected students are enrolled in various four and five-year undergraduate degree programs.

The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project is the largest scholarship project of Pakistan which aims to provide higher education opportunities to talented youth that are unable to continue their studies due to financial constraints.

The project aims at promoting human capital investment as it is imperative to invest in human capital and making the youth technologically skilled to meet future challenges.

All students from low-income families studying in undergraduate programs in public sector universities are eligible to apply. The selection is based on need-cum-merit, i.e., on the basis of the student’s GPA and family income (below a maximum threshold). The scholarship covers tuition fees and a living stipend.

Fifty percent of the scholarships will be awarded to female students, while students with special needs as well as those from remote and disadvantaged areas are also encouraged to apply.

A total of 132,198 applications have been received for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Project. In the current fiscal year, 50,000 scholarships will be awarded to the deserving students who fulfill criteria.