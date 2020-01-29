4 Pakistani Students in China Diagnosed With Coronavirus

In an unfortunate development, 4 Pakistani students enrolled in different educational institutes in Wuhan have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, according to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza.

Dr. Zafar announced the news on Twitter saying that 4 Pakistani students have contracted the virus. He added that Chinese health authorities are providing them with the best possible care, all students are doing well and their families have been informed.

183/ Got confirmation that 4 Pakistani students in China are diagnosed with #coronavirus. They are doing well, getting best care possible, and the families are being notified and reassured. Thanks to Chinese authorities and Pakistani embassy for their rapid response. pic.twitter.com/AsD4qaxCPo — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) January 29, 2020

More than 1000 Pakistani students enrolled in Wuhan are trapped following the suspension of air and ground traffic by China. Recently, a group of Pakistani students in Wuhan shared a video of their plight calling for the Pakistani government to help them. Moreover, the food shortage is getting worse in Wuhan as no vehicle is allowed to enter or exit the city.

The government of Pakistan is in contact with the families of infected students and has ensured them of its support. China has also ensured to provide Pakistani students trapped in Wuhan with all possible facilities.

“No Cases in Pakistan”

Dr. Zafar once again clarified that no case of Coronavirus has been detected in Pakistan yet. Four individuals with flu (one of the few initial symptoms of the virus) came to different hospitals in the country. These individuals were moved to quarantine areas upon suspicion of being potential virus carriers. Hospital staff collected their samples which were sent to China for testing. However, test reports denied the presence of the virus in any of the individuals.

Pakistani authorities are on high alert since the virus broke out. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set up thermal body scanners at all international airports to identify potential virus carriers. Health ministry has deputed staff at quarantine areas of airports and seaports as well.

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) government is contemplating to extend Pakistan-China border closure at Khunjerab Pass over fears that the virus could be transmitted into Pakistan.

Coronavirus, which was first reported in December 2019, has killed more than 130 people and nearly 6,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus. Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has allocated $12.5 million for three medical establishments to expedite the development of a vaccine against the Coronavirus.