KP to Introduce a Price Relief & Regulation System

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is going to introduce a modernized price relief and regulation system for the poor and deserving citizens.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai announced this while speaking to a private news channel.

The minister said that the provincial government is going to introduce a relief package for the masses very soon, which will be regulated by a modernized price list control system.

An interactive board will be installed at the Chief Minister House and in the Chief Secretary’s office. The dashboard will have the prices of all subsidized commodities and will be updated regularly.

Deputy commissioners will be in charge of regulating the prices in their respective districts and will be held accountable in case of non-compliance.

This is a welcome announcement by the government on the backdrop of a recent wheat crisis and increasing inflation in the country. If appropriately implemented, the move could restore the decreasing popularity of the incumbent government.