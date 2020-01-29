Meezan Bank Selects Bookme.pk for E-ticketing Solution on its Mobile & Digital Channels

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank has recently entered into a partnership with Bookme.pk – Pakistan’s first & largest online ticketing platform that helps customers buy bus, airline and event tickets online using the Bank’s state-of-the-art Internet & Mobile Banking channels.

The partnership will enable the Bank’s customers to simply log on to their Meezan Bank Internet and Mobile Banking Application portals to conduct secure online transactions and instantly buy tickets by directly checking out with their existing Meezan Bank accounts.

In addition, the customers will also get to avail best value fares and discounts from Bookme.pk’s large portfolio of digital tickets.

Commenting on this partnership, Meezan Bank’s Head of Alternate Distribution Channels, Mr. Shariq Mubeen said: “Meezan Bank is committed to facilitating advanced and innovative methods of payments that can offer greater convenience to its customers. This initiative with Bookme.pk will provide them with an instant and convenient way to purchase great value tickets through our seamless ADC Channels.”

“We strive to curate a seamless ticket booking experience for our customers as a leading disrupter in the e-ticketing space in Pakistan. We are very proud to announce the onboarding of Meezan Bank, the first and largest Islamic Bank in Pakistan, as our digital ticketing partner for the enablement of e-ticketing services across Pakistan. We look forward to a mutually beneficial strategic partnership with Meezan Bank and further disrupting the e-ticketing industry across Pakistan,” said Faizan Aslam – CEO, Bookme.pk.