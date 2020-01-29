Oppo Find X2 to Feature Revolutionary Camera Technology & 65W Fast Charging

After last year’s Oppo Reno Ace, the Chinese company’s next flagship smartphone is going to be the Find X2 that is set to arrive in Q1 this year. This phone will come with 65W Super VOOC fast charging, which is currently the highest-rated fast charging technology on the market.

This was revealed by Oppo’s Vice President Brian Shen who also confirmed that the Find X2 will feature a 2K display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The 65W Super VOOC flash charge technology will be able to charge the phone’s 4000 mah battery from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. This technology was first introduced with 2019’s Oppo Reno Ace.

Being a 2020 flagship, the Oppo Find X2 should feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC with dual-mode 5G connectivity. In the camera department, it will be rocking a Sony IMX689 48-megapixel camera that brings the world’s first all-pixel omnidirectional focusing technology. This new focusing technology will allow smartphone cameras to focus on every part of an image or video, completely blowing all other present focusing methodologies out of the water.

The primary camera will be accompanied by a super wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom support. The front camera is expected to be a 32-megapixel sensor with a wide field of view.

Oppo hasn’t revealed a launch date for the Oppo Find X2 series yet, but an official announcement at the Mobile World Congress event next month seems likely.