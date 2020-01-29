Pakistan To Start Manufacturing DNA & Forensic Test Kits This Year

Chairman National Forensic Science Commission’s (NFSC), Dr. Shoaib Suddle, has said that Pakistan will start manufacturing DNA and forensic test kits locally by the end of this year.

Each year, Pakistan imports more than 11,000 DNA and forensic test kits for casework and research purposes that cost millions to the national exchequer, Chairman NFSC revealed while presiding over a meeting of NFSC at the University of Health Sciences.

He said:

The need for indigenously developed cheap, reliable DNA and forensic test kits is at an all-time high.

NFSC plans to invite internationally-trained Pakistani forensic experts to help the commission achieve this goal. The commission also wants to invite investors for bulk production and marketing the kits.

Chairman NFSC unveiled a four-stage work plan to start manufacturing the test kits. The commission will engage local laboratories having the necessary equipment for validating test kits.

Secretary NFSC Dr. Allah Rakha said that the importance of forensic science in a criminal investigation is growing rapidly. Pakistan’s investigation agencies are already using DNA analysis, toxicology, and advanced fingerprint detection in investigation procedures.

University of Health Sciences’ forensic sciences department’s faculty members Dr. Rahat, Shahid Nazir, and Farhan Khan, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (PCSIR) member Dr. Yasir Saleem, NADRA’s general manager Faisal Ayub, Punjab University’s Centre for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) assistant professor Dr. Muhammad Shafique, and Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB) assistant professor Dr. Safdar Hussain attended the meeting.

Representatives of all mentioned bodies ensured to provide technical assistance to NFSC in helping the country become self-sustainable in DNA and forensic test kits.

