Peshawar University Won’t be Paying Salaries or Pensions For January

One of the oldest universities in Pakistan, Peshawar University, is going through a financial crisis so severe that it has no money to pay salaries for January 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, has taken up the matter with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan.

In a letter to the chief minister, Professor Mohammad Asif Khan wrote that the varsity has been facing a financial crunch from the last few months. He apprised the CM that due to the current financial situation, the university will not be able to pay salaries and pensions in the ongoing month.

He also shared a brief financial statement with the chief minister, which mentioned that the varsity is facing a shortfall of over Rs. 200 million.

The vice-chancellor mentioned that he has been telling the government and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) about the deteriorating financial situation of the institution but received no grants.

He requested the government to release a bailout package at the earliest so that the salaries and pensions of the employees can be disbursed in time.

He also requested the chief minister to restore the university’s funding to help it escape the current financial crisis.