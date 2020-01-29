PSL 2020 National Anthem “Tayyar Hain” Released [Video]

Tayyar Hain, the official anthem of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, was presented for viewing to all stakeholders in an impressive ceremony in a local hotel on Tuesday evening before it was officially released ahead of the 9 pm news bulletins.

Tayyar Hain is now available for viewing at the PSL YouTube Channel and will be played at the venues in the build-up to and during this season’s flagship event.

“Tayyar Hain” & this is how our cricket mela begins with the sound of #HBLPSLV anthem #TayyarHain 🔊 Full Video: https://t.co/6tlftyjJdX pic.twitter.com/HMU0OFi48J — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 28, 2020

The anthem launch ceremony was attended by representatives of the six franchises, sponsors, media and the PCB staff, who were unanimous in giving their thumbs-up to the song and its video, which reflects the air of festivity gripping the entire nation with fans and supporters from all walks of life celebrating the home-coming of one of the most popular leagues on the planet.

After Tayyar Hain was presented to the stakeholders half an hour before its official release, there was a brief Q&A session in which the team representatives, players and senior members of the media participated and not only shared their experiences but also spoke about their expectations.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said:

“The release of the anthem officially launches our marketing campaign for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020. Tayyar Hain nicely sums up the mood of the Pakistan cricket fans who are seen embracing, rejoicing and celebrating to welcome the league to Pakistan at the back of home international matches.

“What pleases me more is all the key stakeholders tonight stand firmly behind this league and I have now no doubts that this year’s event will set new benchmarks and standards. I am confident the collective approach I am seeing tonight, will translate into providing unique experience to the fans in a high-pressure tournament in which every match will count.

“I want to congratulate the PCB team for their hard work in putting this together and hope they will continue to work with the same zeal and passion until the final ball is bowled on 22 March at the Gaddafi Stadium.”