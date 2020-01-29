Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Official Images Leaked

Even though Samsung Galaxy Fold was off to a rocky start, it gathered a lot of attention. Almost a year after its announcement, Samsung is all set to launch the Fold’s successor at the upcoming Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is shaping out to be an exciting device and is attracting a lot of hype mainly because of its Motorola Razr-like design. A number of renders and leaks for the smartphone have surfaced on the internet the past few weeks, however, this time, courtesy of WinFuture, official Samsung renders of the clamshell foldable phone have surfaced.

The renders show a Galaxy Fold-like plastic bezel around the display and an infinity-O display-like cutout for the selfie camera. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has an improved hinge design, thanks to which, it can be opened to different degrees. According to reports, the phone can be adjusted between 70 degrees and 110 degrees. This way, it can easily be popped on the table as well.

At the bottom of the display, we see two plastic nubs on both the corners that prevent the screen from folding too hard. This will also keep both parts of the folding display from coming into contact with each other. The renders show that the device will be available in black and purple colors.

On the back of the device, an outline for a small display is visible. This secondary display will be reportedly 1.06 inches diagonally and will come with a 300 x 116 px resolution. This external display will support always-on functionality and is said to be Super AMOLED.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch display and a 22:9 aspect ratio. Samsung has dubbed the technology as “Infinity Flex” display, and it is expected to feature Full HD+ with HDR+ support.

As far as other specifications are concerned, the smartphone will most probably come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 7nm processor topped with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 non-expandable storage, 12MP dual-pixel AF + 12MP ultra-wide rear camera, and 3300 mAh battery.

Featured image via LetsGoDigital