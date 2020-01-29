Samsung Releases Another Teaser For the Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung’s Unpacked event is only a few days away and the Galaxy S20 series alongside the leaked Galaxy Z Flip, are some of the major devices expected to be announced at the event.

The Korean tech giant has now released an extended version for its upcoming event which doesn’t reveal anything concrete but does hint towards some potential releases.

While there are no actual pictures or names of devices in the video, the phrase “Change the shape of the future” may be hinting at the leaked Z Flip.

The heavily speculated Galaxy S20 series is also going to be announced at this event. The lineup will include the S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra and separate 5G variants for each one.

This is a drastic change from the company’s usual naming scheme as the series was originally expected to go with the “S11” moniker but that was soon proven otherwise via leaks. This is also the first time an “Ultra” variant is being introduced, as the most high-end variant has always been the Plus model.

All phones in the series are expected to have a 120Hz screen refresh rate with SAMOLED display panels, Snapdragon 865 SoC, large batteries with super-fast charging, and high-end quad-camera setups. The S20 Ultra may have a 108-megapixel primary camera and a slightly different design.

There will likely be more reveals at this event, and we’ll keep you updated as soon as they surface, so stay tuned.