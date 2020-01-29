Samsung Unveils Galaxy Tab S6 With 5G Support

Samsung is all geared up to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G tomorrow. The non-5G variant of this slate was launched in August 2019.

The Galaxy Tab S6 does not come with any significant changes other than an added modem for 5G support. Apart from this, it has the same aesthetics and the same specifications.

Design and Display

As mentioned earlier, the tablet comes with aesthetics similar to the original Galaxy Tab S6. It has a dual-sensor camera on the back and is built around the same 10.5-inch Super AMOLED panel featuring QHD (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Internal and Storage

Internally, the tablet is powered by Snapdragon 855 topped with Qualcomm’s X50 modem for 5G support. The chipset is accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB expandable storage.

It features the same AKG tuned quad speakers and runs on One UI flavored Android 9.0 Pie.

Cameras

Unlike other tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 does not lack in the camera department. It features a 13 MP main sensor paired with an ultra-wide sensor. At the front, the tablet is equipped with an 8 MP single sensor shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The device comes with a modest 7040 mAh battery. The stylus, on the other hand, is powered by a small 0.35 mAh battery.

The base variant of this tablet will set users back by $850.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G Specifications