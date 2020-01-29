Ufone Felicitates Karachi Press Club’s New Leadership

Posted 37 mins ago by Press Release

Ufone maintained its tradition to support the empowerment of the journalist fraternity as its team felicitated the newly-elected body of Karachi Press Club (KPC), Pakistan’s most renowned and hi-tech press club, on winning the recent election.

Amir Pasha, Head of Public Relations Ufone met President KPC Imtiaz Khan Faran and discussed the increasing demand for technology, particularly mobile internet, in the field of journalism.

His efforts were appreciated to support the journalist community through the platform of KPC.

The elected members of Karachi Press Club include Finance Secretary Raja Kamran and Joint Secretary Saqib Sagheer. Members of the governing body were also present including, Beena Khan, Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Liaquat Mughal, Saeed Lashari, Zain Ali, Waheed Rajpur, and Atiq-ur-Rahman.

