UK Will Allow Huawei to Introduce 5G in the Country

The Huawei trade ban fiasco has created political and technological unrest between the Chinese company and its worldwide customers for quite a while now. The tech and telecom giant was labeled as a “security threat” by the US which severed Huawei’s business not only in America but with the UK and other countries as well.

However, in a more recent update, the UK government has decided to let Huawei build the 5G infrastructure in the country after all. The press release doesn’t specifically mention “Huawei” but does state that “high risk” vendors will be allowed to operate under strict conditions, making it clear what company they’re referring to.

The decision was finalized yesterday at the National Security Council meeting, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Huawei, as well as other “high risk” vendors including ZTE, were reassured that they can continue business with their customers to roll out 5G in the country.

However, there are certain restrictions put into place to allow Huawei to operate in the country. For example, the amount of Huawei equipment used for building the 5G network should not exceed 35% and will also not be allowed near sensitive locations such as power plants, military bases, etc.

Victor Zhang, Vice-President of Huawei, said: