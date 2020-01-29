Xiaomi Pakistan Now Boasts 4 Mi Exclusive Stores in All Major Cities of Pakistan

Xiaomi has always prioritized the amenity of its customers to elevate the certitude of customers in Xiaomi products and in Xiaomi Pakistan. Therefore, Xiaomi, in collaboration with Smartlink Technologies, has inaugurated Mi exclusive stores in nearly every major city of Pakistan.

Apart from elevating certitude, Xiaomi has tried to give first-hand experience to its customers and fans, because Xiaomi is committed to giving unmatched services to its customers. Through its Mi Exclusive Stores, the company is turning its commitment into reality. Now customers can observe and feel superior quality and reliability of Xiaomi products before even buying a product.

Right now, Xiaomi has 4 Mi Exclusive Stores in 4 major cities of Pakistan. In the near future, Xiaomi is planning to expand its network to other cities of Pakistan.

Mi Exclusive Stores

Mi Store Faisalabad 446D, Peoples Colony, Harianwala Chowk, Faisalabad



Mi Store Islamabad 2B Ground Flood, Giga Mall, Islamabad



Mi Store Lahore Level 00, G32, Packages Mall, Lahore



Mi Store Karachi Shop # 7-8, Ground Floor Star City Mall Garden Road, Opp Bambino Cinema, Karachi



Patron

All Mi products come with the exceptional one year after-sale services of Smartlink Technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.