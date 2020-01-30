Breaking: South Africa Considering Tour of Pakistan This Year

According to the latest reports, the South African board is considering the possibility of touring Pakistan in late March.

Reports further confirm that the South African board will send a delegation either during Bangladesh’s Test series against Pakistan or during the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to assess the security arrangements.

The security delegation will be headed by Rory Steyn, who will present detailed feedback upon his return, which will determine whether it is safe for the South African to tour Pakistan or not.

The feedback will include feedback on security arrangements during the games, hotel accommodations, transportation, and in-ground security.

This is a huge development for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has worked tirelessly to help the return of international cricket in Pakistan. It is worth mentioning that South Africa has not traveled to Pakistan since 2007.

Two times when Pakistan came up against South Africa, in 2010 and 2013, both times the series was played on a neutral venue in UAE.

South Africa is scheduled to visit Pakistan for two Tests and three T20Is in January-February 2021 but their board is looking to play additional T20I matches ahead of the T20I World Cup.

The sources also claim that South Africa might also look to reintegrate AB de Villiers back in the T20I squad after he expressed his desire to return to the international scene.