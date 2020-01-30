Fake News Alert: PM Imran Is Not Increasing His Salary

The federal government has rubbished the story of a leading private news channel attributed to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per reports, a media outlet had reported that PM Imran Khan, while chairing a federal cabinet meeting earlier this week, had approved an increment in his own salary.

The channel had reported that the federal cabinet with PM Imran Khan in the chair, has approved to revise the premiers’ salary, privileges, and perks to be up to Rs. 0.8 million from the previous Rs. 0.2 million.

ALSO READ

Imran Khan to Save Billions by Banning Multiple Residences for PM & President

The news was aired in the backdrop of the premier’s statement in which he complained of not being able to pay bills with his current salary.

However, the news was categorically denied by the government. The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office rejected story:

ترجمان وزیر اعظم آفس نے وزیر اعظم کی تنخواہ میں اضافے کی خبر کی سختی سے تردید کرتے ہوئے کہا ہے کہ ایک ایسے وقت میں جب وزیر اعظم نہ صرف ہر ممکنہ طریقے سے حکومت کے اخراجات میں کمی لانے کی مہم چلا رہے ہیں pic.twitter.com/5njk85uhim — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 30, 2020

“At a time when PM Imran Khan is striving hard to save every penny to the national treasure, spreading such baseless and false news regrettable,” the spokesperson of the PM Office said in a Twitter statement.

He added that the cabinet has also limited the number of camp offices to one for both prime minister and the president, which will save billions of rupees to the exchequer every year.