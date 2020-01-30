Google Can Now Translate Audio To Text In Real-Time

At an event in San Francisco, along with other artificial intelligence projects, Google demonstrated an upcoming Google translate feature that will allow it to transcribe long lectures and speeches while translating it into another language in real-time.

Previously, the tech giant announced the Google translate interpreter mode; however, it could not handle long-form speech. The Google translate transcribe mode is designed to help users attend lectures in other languages or watch movies from different origins without having to read the subtitles.

To run the feature, users will need a stable internet connection since the translation will take place at Google’s servers instead of the user’s phone unlike basic Google translate. Moreover, this feature will only work on live audio since it will evaluate words in real-time and change the translation based on the sentence structure. Of course, the feature will come up with a number of funny translations initially but Google has promised improvement in the long run.

Currently, the feature is in the testing phase and according to CNET, it is being tested for several languages which include Spanish, German and French. The feature will most probably roll out in the upcoming months. However, Google has not decided on a timeline yet.