Govt’s Privatization Campaign Receives Unprecedented Response from the World

Investors from all over the world have responded positively to the government’s bid for the privatization of its loss-making entities. The Federal Minister for Privatisation and Chairman Privatisation Commission, Mohammed Mian Soomro, revealed this while charing a Transaction Committee Meeting on Wednesday.

He informed the committee that in the first round, the PC Board had invited Statements of Qualification (SoQs) for the privatization of the National Power Parks Management Company(Pvt)Ltd (NPPMCL).

The commission has received an unprecedented response from all over the world and entities, who had never invested in Pakistan before, have submitted SoQs for the project. He added that the government received 23 SoQs for the NPPMCL privatization which is a national record.

This is a sign that the confidence of a broad-base international business community, including Europe, Japan, South East Asia, Middle East, has increased in Pakistan as an investment hub.

The PC Board approved 12 parties to take part in the bidding. These are as follows: