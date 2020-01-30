Karachi Launches Statement Lounge to Fast-track Property Transfers

The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) has launched a Statement Lounge to facilitate property buyers and sellers.

The facility is part of the authority’s one-window operations and will work with the KDA Land Management System.

Before launching this initiative, KDA manually recorded all its properties to facilitate the inquiries. The process, however, involved the risk of irregularities in land transfers.

Senior Director IT at KDA, Kamal Siddiqui, said that the facility will not only help people record their statements electronically, but will also speed up the process.

“We are processing more than 30 statements daily in the Statement Lounge,” he said, adding that the applicants with disabilities will not have to visit the office. A KDA official will visit their residence to record statements.

He mentioned that the IT department is working on digitizing the entire Land Department, which will be completed this year.

What is Statement Lounge?

KDA overlooks all the property-related sales and purchases in Karachi. When an owner intends to sell their property, both the buyer and seller come to the KDA to record statements, as per KDA rules. Both parties agree to the transfer terms in the presence of a KDA official.

Now, after the establishment of the Statement Lounge, these statements will be recorded on video cameras. During the process, the photographs, thumb impressions, and signatures of both parties will also be taken.

All this activity will take place in the supervision of a KDA assistant director from a particular area to authenticate the transfer.

How Does it Work?

To get a transfer registered, applicants will have to submit the file in the KDA Land Department.

A particular KDA branch will then verify the documents and will call both parties for recording their statements. Once this is done, the file will be sent back to the land department for approval, which will then be sent to the department to be included in the records.

Based on the record, the Recovery Department will generate a challan against the land in question and send the file back to the Land Department, where it will be kept as part of the record with a copy of the paid challan.