Kenya Wants Pakistani Mangoes and Citrus Fruits

The Kenyan government has shown keen interest in importing mango and citrus. This was said by Waheed Ahmed, Patron in Chief of All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchant Association from Kenya who is visiting its capital Nairobi and holding talks with companies interested in doing business with Pakistan.

Waheed Ahmad said that several countries have already been exporting citrus fruit to Kenya. “We have held several meetings with the government officials in Kenya, convincing them about the varieties Pakistan hold for Mango and citrus”, he said.

They have done their homework about the Pakistani market and are hopeful that Kenya will be the new frontier to explore and would be a new avenue for Pakistani exporters.

Mr. Waheed further said that Pakistan has offered technical assistance to Kenya including a hot water treatment plant for Mango.

It will be a big breakthrough for Pakistan and our exporters’ community that we can provide technical assistance in the field fruit sector.

He also discussed the means of plant protection and quarantine system of Kenya.

He pointed out a possibility that Pakistani exporters could also tap other adjoining landlocked countries through Nairobi and Kenya could play a pivotal role in becoming a hub of Pakistani products in Africa.