KP to Become the First Province to Enact a Science, Technology & Innovation Policy

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is well on its way to becoming the first-ever provincial government to enact its Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) policy. The draft zero of KP STI policy has been finalized by the Directorate of Science and Technology, Government of KP after months of exhaustive consultations with stakeholders, experts, academics, policymakers, and youth.

The months-long deliberations included focus group discussions and questionnaire survey interviews with the aforementioned target groups to ascertain the needs, scope, nature, and aspirations of the provincial STI framework that will cater to demands of the future of the STI ecosystem of the province.

It is noteworthy to mention here that a national STI policy was enacted in 2012 but none of the provincial governments have formulated their own STI policies yet.

ProPakistani had an opportunity to speak to the Executive Committee member of the KP STI policy, Mr. Ahsan Hamid Durrani who explained the importance of the new policy.

Mr. Ahsan informed ProPakistani that KP’s STI policy is a comprehensive strategy that will shape the STI ecosystem of the province and will equip the relevant departments in addressing the growing socio-economic challenges of today’s world.

He further said that without the intervention of science, technology, and innovation, making progress in the field of education, health, food & agriculture, livestock & dairy development, environment and rural development is not possible. This, according to him, necessitates the province to chalk out its STI strategy.