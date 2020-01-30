Leaked Images Reveal Poco X2’s Official Price

After a long hiatus, the Xiaomi owned Poco is all set to launch the Poco F1 successor, the Poco X2 on 4th February 2020.

The smartphone is expected to be based on the Redmi K30 and will boast a 120 Hz Reality Flow display. Since the phone will be sold via Flipkart in India, the e-commerce platform has already listed the phone with a few of its specifications. The listing confirms that Poco X2 will come with support for 27W fast charging.

As for other specs, they are not yet confirmed by the OEM but according to the rumor mill, the smartphone will feature a 6.67-inch display, quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and Snapdragon 730G SoC.

The images uploaded on Flipkart show that the smartphone is aesthetically identical to the Redmi K30 and will be priced at $265 for the 6GB/64GB model. Of course, the smartphone will come in other memory variants as well but those are not made public yet.

In other news, recently, a screenshot of Poco X2 system settings surfaced on the internet confirming the Snapdragon 730G SoC at the helm of the upcoming smartphone. All these leaks and rumors give weight to the theory that the X2 is nothing but a rebranded Redmi phone that has already been launched. However, this can only be confirmed after the 4th of February. So, stay tuned for updates.