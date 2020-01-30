Pakistan Breaks the Greatest Team Record in T20I History

Over the years, Pakistan cricket team has been called “Mercurial”, “Unpredictable” and other such titles. Interestingly, the team has shown some staggering consistency in the T20 format of the game ever since Sarfaraz Ahmed took charge of the side and have set a new record in this format – they have been the Number 1 ranked T20I side in the world for two years now.
This is a staggering record that points towards stability in a format where the rankings and even team forms have been the opposite of this. This record means that Pakistan is the longest-reigning number 1 team in T20 history.
In terms of days that the team has been ranked at the top since the T20 format’s inception, the green shirts are 2nd with only Sri-Lanka in the front.
|Team
|Period
|Days
|Pakistan
|28th Jan 2018 – 27th Jan 2020
|729
|New Zealand
|04th May 2016 – 31st Oct 2017
|546
|Sri-Lanka
|29th Sep 2012 – 27th March 2014
|545
|Sri-Lanka
|07th Sep 2014 – 09th Jan 2016
|490
|England
|24th Oct 2011 – 07th Aug 2012
|289
|India
|01st May 2014 – 06th Sep 2014
|129
|India
|12th Feb 2016 – 03rd May 2016
|82
|Pakistan
|07th Nov 2017 – 02nd Jan 2018
|57
|South Africa
|08th Aug 2012 -11th Sep 2012
|35
During this time period, the team has put in some stellar performances with both the bat and the ball.
Babar Azam has been the highest overall run-getter for the team and Shadab is the highest wicket-taker. They were backed by some smart captaincy by Sarfaraz, who was recently axed from the squad due to poor form.
These were the top 3 run scorers during this period:
|Name
|Runs
|Babar Azam
|921
|Fakhar Zaman
|573
|Shoaib Malik
|488
Meanwhile, these were the leading wicket-takers for Pakistan during the record-breaking period:
|Name
|Wickets
|Shadab Khan
|31
|Muhammad Amir
|19
|Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi
|16
In the World Cup later this year, let’s see what performances we see from the team.
