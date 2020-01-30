Peshawar Zalmi Appoint Hashim Amla as Batting Mentor

As the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) edges closer, each franchise is unveiling their kits, management changes and more.

Peshawar Zalmi has made the announcement of appointing the legendary batsman Hashim Amla as their batting mentor for the upcoming season.

PSL team @PeshawarZalmi has appointed @amlahash as batting mentor of the team for PSL-V. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) January 30, 2020

The Yellow Storm remains a force to be reckoned with however, their performances have halted in the last couple of years despite reaching the latter stages of the tournament.

Led by Darren Sammy, Peshawar is looking to make a strong comeback in PSL 5, which is why they have gone with a talented batting mentor in the shape of South African legend.

Peshawar will play its first match against Karachi Kings on the 21st of February at National Stadium, Karachi.

It is worth pointing out that Peshawar might suffer from the absence of their key all-rounder Kieron Pollard, as he will be missing a number of games due to international duty.