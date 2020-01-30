Peshawar Zalmi Unveils Official New Kit for PSL 2020

Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Peshawar Zalmi has released its official kit for the fifth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zalmi, one of the most popular PSL franchises, has continued with its yellow and black contrast for the official main jersey.

However, there is a little tweak to its color combination that has made it look even more attractive. This time around, the jersey has more black upfront blending in the yellow base with dotted lines.

Image

And if you liked their main jersey, you are going to love their alternate/away jersey, which looks even more gorgeous with a color combination of black and golden.

The kit was introduced via Peshawar Zalmi’s official Twitter handle, along with its glimpses of the theme song for the upcoming season. Take a look:

 

Netizens are also ecstatic with the release and have piled up praises for the official kits. Some of the reactions are given below:

How did you like Peshawar Zalmi’s official jerseys? Share your views in the comment section.

Raza Rizvi

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>