Peshawar Zalmi Unveils Official New Kit for PSL 2020

Peshawar Zalmi has released its official kit for the fifth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Zalmi, one of the most popular PSL franchises, has continued with its yellow and black contrast for the official main jersey.

However, there is a little tweak to its color combination that has made it look even more attractive. This time around, the jersey has more black upfront blending in the yellow base with dotted lines.

And if you liked their main jersey, you are going to love their alternate/away jersey, which looks even more gorgeous with a color combination of black and golden.

The kit was introduced via Peshawar Zalmi’s official Twitter handle, along with its glimpses of the theme song for the upcoming season. Take a look:

Netizens are also ecstatic with the release and have piled up praises for the official kits. Some of the reactions are given below:

tabahiiiiiiii da zabrdst peshwar zalmiiii — Hamza HK (@HamzaHK54527953) January 29, 2020

Jersey ne nashay kerwa diye….kia baat ha — ijlal haider (@ijlal__) January 29, 2020

Uff .. finally after RIP PSL anthem.. it looking fab 🔥🔥 — deaf life🥀 (@SabahatAbbas6) January 29, 2020

I'm loving it 🔥 — Syeda Amarah Zahid (@AmarahZahid) January 30, 2020

How did you like Peshawar Zalmi’s official jerseys? Share your views in the comment section.