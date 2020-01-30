Vivo S1 Pro Offers Great Value For Money [Review]

Whether your priority is long battery life, excellent camera performance or a good screen, there’s plenty to choose from. Today we will review the Vivo S1 Pro to help you make a better decision for your smartphone needs. Generally, the Vivo S Series has always been focused on style, finding new ways to present smartphone aesthetics while encapsulating the whole thing in a budget-friendly package.

Vivo’s latest launch, the Vivo S1 Pro, falls in the mid-range category, it retails at Rs. 43,999 across Pakistan and features 8GB RAM, a Super AMOLED Display, 48MP Quad Camera, In-Display fingerprint sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Let’s take a closer look at this phone’s features and see if these they justify the price.

Design

Starting off with the design, the S1 Pro trades circles and squares for diamonds. To be more specific, we are referring to the diamond-shaped camera module at the rear. According to Vivo, the inspiration behind this design was jewelry, which is quite interesting considering this is a budget device.

Talking about the color options, the Vivo S1 Pro comes in two colors; Dreamy White and Mystic Black. The phone also has eye-catching red accents on the camera and the sides.

Primarily, the device is clad in glass-like material, paired with the solid frame that adds a nice feel to its diamond aesthetic.

In front, it utilizes a u-shape notch, that has a selfie shooter with average bezels. The S1 Pro like most other devices released this year, utilizes an In-Display Finger Print Scanner that works well and is reliable.

Interestingly, Vivo has also incorporated this diamond-shaped aesthetic all over the device such as for the charging animation.

As for buttons and ports, towards the right is the phone’s volume rocker and red accent power button. On the left, we can find a hybrid dual sim card tray, and lastly, at the bottom we can find the main microphone, a USB cable Type-C port, a single downward-firing speaker and a headphone jack.

Display

The S1 Pro features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Display that has deep blacks and is bright enough for use in direct sunlight.

Sporting an AMOLED panel, The phone also features an always-on display, which provides basic information and notifications at a glance. This does have an impact on battery life as the display is never completely off.

Performance

For hardware, the device supports a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 665 SoC that ensures smooth operations when it comes to moderate usage. This is one of the only budget phones to come with 8GB of RAM, this will ensure smooth multitasking. Despite having a midrange SD665 chipset, it isn’t easily noticeable unless you are a power user.

Along with 8GB of RAM, the phone has 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded by up to 256GB via the dedicated MicroSD slot. Furthermore, the built-in UFS 2.1 storage makes the phone feel snappy and has very good app opening speeds.

Biometric Unlocking

In terms of security, the device has the aforementioned in-display fingerprint scanner which is accompanied by face unlock. The Finger Print Scanner is an optical one and it is pretty fast. It takes around half a second to unlock the device which is quite impressive. The face unlock is equally fast, but is less secure since it works using only the front-facing camera.

Battery Power

Equipped with an above-average 4500mAh battery and Dual-Engine Fast Charging; the phone can easily get through the day without needing a top-up. For people who love gaming, this phone will last through the whole day, but for light users, it may even have a 2-day battery life.

Camera Setup

Now for the cameras, at the rear, the diamond camera module houses a quad-camera setup composed of a 48-Megapixel main shooter, an 8-Megapixel Ultra-Wide, 2 Megapixel dedicated Macro sensor and a 2-Megapixel depth sensor. The 48MP main camera performs well in well-lit conditions but does suffer a little in tougher lighting conditions, showing grain and noise in darker areas.

Coming to the front, the 32-Megapixel selfie shooter lets you take detailed selfies but with a lot of skin smoothing.

The Final Verdict

The Vivo S1 Pro comes with some really attractive features considering its price and you can get a decent discount from the market, as well as buy it on installments which makes it an even better deal.

It is a great option for people looking for a mid-range phone that doesn’t fall short in terms of features. Although you have to make some compromises, namely the chipset, the real-life performance is quite good. Moreover, the glass-like plastic may not feel as premium as the original thing but it seems durable. The screen is protected by Schott Xensation 3D, a material more durable than Corning Gorilla Glass. You can check our tests for this phone, where it survived water tests and drop tests.

Note: Vivo has provided information that a camera update to be rolled out soon, which will add better stabilization and night mode features in the front and rear cameras.