Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Will Be The Most Powerful Smartphone in the World [Leak]

Two days ago, Digital Chat Station broke the news that Xiaomi will be ditching the Mi 10 Explorer edition in the upcoming series. It looks like, the Chinese tech giant has diverted the extra attention and revenue towards the Mi 10 Pro variant that is expected to come with features that are at par with the maxed-out S20 variant.

Recently, Twitter by Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka), known for authentic Xiaomi leaks and rumors, posted a screenshot revealing Mi 10 Pro’s specifications.

According to the screenshot, the Mi 10 Pro will be built around a 6.4-inch 2080 x 1080 AMOLED display. Internally, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 865 processor topped with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB onboard storage.

Even though the screenshot does not reveal the name of the device, based on the configuration and specifications, it is clear that the features belong to the maxed-out variant of the series.

Xiaomi is not the first OEM planning to launch a phone with 16 GB RAM. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will most probably feature a 16 GB RAM variant as well.

