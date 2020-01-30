Xperia 2 Will Have the Biggest Battery Ever On a Sony Smartphone

Based on recent reports, Sony is working on its upcoming flagship, the Xperia 2, that is all set to launch at the upcoming MWC 2020 event on 24th February.

The smartphone is less than a month away from its launch, so the leaks and rumors are picking up the pace. The most recent leak suggests that the Sony Xperia 2 will boast a 4400 mAh battery. If the information turns out to be true, the flagship will feature a significant upgrade over its predecessor that came with a 3300 mAh battery.

Apart from this, the Sony Xperia 2 is expected to come with a display featuring 4K resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio similar to its predecessor. As far as the display size is concerned, the upcoming smartphone will be built around a 6.6-inch panel.

Sony has revealed that the flagship will come with support for 5G and will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC topped with Snapdragon X55 modem. The SoC will be accompanied by 12GB of RAM and is expected to run on the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Camera-wise, the Sony Xperia 2 is rumored to feature 64-megapixels or 48-megapixels primary sensor + 12-megapixels ultra-wide-angle camera + 12-megapixels telephoto unit + Time of Flight sensor. On the front, the phone might come with a modest 8 MP single sensor snapper, which, if true, maybe quite disappointing.

These specifications are based on multiple leaks and rumors coming our way; hence, none of it has been confirmed by the OEM. Moreover, there are a number of reports related to the smartphone’s names as well, which means it could go official as Xperia 0, Xperia 1.1, Xperia 2 or Xperia 5.