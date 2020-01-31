Abid Ali Has a Chance to Break Another Historic Record in His Next Match

Abid Ali is poised to equal the record of former Indian captain, Mohammad Azharuddin, by scoring three centuries in the first three test matches of his career.

Abid Ali will have the opportunity of equaling Azharuddin’s record in the upcoming 2-match Test series against Bangladesh starting from February 7 at Rawalpindi.

During a media briefing on the first day of the three-day training camp set up at the Gaddafi Stadium, Abid Ali said:

It will be a great opportunity for me to score a century against Bangladesh to equal the record of great Indian batsman Azharuddin.

Azharuddin’s Record

In 1984 at Kolkata, Azharuddin scored 110 in the first innings of his Test debut against England. He then posted 105 during the second innings of the second test at Chennai followed by 122 in the first innings of the third Test at Kanpur.

Azharuddin scored 6215 runs in 99 test matches averaging 45.03. He scored 22 centuries and 21 half-centuries during his test career. From 1990 to 1999, Azharuddin captained India in 47 tests and 174 ODIs.

Abid Ali’s Stats

Abid Ali marked his test debut against Sri Lanka by posting 109 at Rawalpindi followed by 174 in the second innings of the second test at Karachi.

Now, the 32-year-old finds himself with an opportunity to equal a 36-year-old record. So far, Abid Ali has made 321 runs in 2 tests averaging 160.50.