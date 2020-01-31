Babar Azam is a Batting Genius: Dean Jones

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is less than a month away and the buzz around the event has reached a new peak. The franchises are announcing their sponsors, revealing their kits, and much more.

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones, who is now the head coach of Karachi Kings, is also joining the buzz as he claims that he is relishing the opportunity to work with the ‘batting genius’ Babar Azam.

Babar Azam, who is ranked as the best T20I batsman, has been showered by many legends including former Australian captain Ricky Ponting.

Speaking about Babar, Jones said:

Babar Azam is respected around the world. I am really looking forward to working with him at Karachi Kings and to see how he goes about his game and how he prepares himself mentally and physically for matches. To me, Babar is a potential batting genius.

Dean Jones opened up about the stigma attached to hosting international matches in Pakistan and labeled Pakistan as a great country.

Pakistan is a great country & is now one of the top countries to visit according to the Spectator Index. I know how much cricket means to Pakistanis & how important PSL is for PCB as they probably got to number 1 in T20Is because of that & long may it continue.

He further added that he remains hopeful that Australia will tour Pakistan and help the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with their efforts of resuming international cricket on their home soil.