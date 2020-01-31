BookMe App Ranked as the Top Free App in the Travel & Local Category

BookMe, Pakistan’s leading online ticketing platform for Bus, Airline, Cinema, and Events, has been ranked as the top free application in the travel as well as local category.

This Pakistani application grew massively popular over the course of one year thanks to the hassle-free booking options it provides. Even though at this point in time its services are only available in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad, the Company is looking to expand its reach to other parts of the country as well.

The application has topped Bykea, a Pakistani ride-hailing and parcel delivery application, as well as Pakistan Rail Live, Google Earth, and Pakistan Railways Official applications.

According to similarweb, a website that analyses applications and information related to them, BookMe.pk has an average 60,000 visits per month, out of which 92.51% traffic is from Pakistan (of course) and has a bounce rate of 42.25% which is commendable.

As far as its ranking in the world is concerned, BookMe.pk stands on 470,586th position globally and stands on the 444th position when it comes to the applications of the same category.

Apart from this, a few weeks ago, the application was also number one on the trending charts in Pakistan.