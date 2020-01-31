FBR to Buy Original Software After Shameful US Allegation: Report

The Federal Board of Revenue has announced to buy the licensed version of the software after reports had emerged that it is using a pirated version of VMware.

The said software is used in FBR’s Web-based One Customs (WeBOC) and e-filing of income tax returns.

The United States has accused the Federal of Board of Revenue (FBR) of pirating software that belongs to the US.

This issue was raised by the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells, during her recent visit to Pakistan. Wells maintained that FBR is using a pirated version of VMware, urging Pakistan to purchase the software

“We have conveyed to the US authorities through a proper channel that the software will be purchased for use in WeBOC,” a senior official in the FBR told the media outlet.

The report further stated that an alternative of the software is available and FBR has already removed it from the e-filing platform – Iris. The official said that Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd (PRAL), a subsidiary of FBR, has been asked to seek quotations for the purchase of the software for use in WeBOC. He said that it will cost more to the government if they were to remove the software from WeBoc.

VMware provides cloud computing and virtualization software and services. Its desktop software runs on Microsoft Windows, Linux, and macOS, while the enterprise version hypervisor is for servers.

The official said that FBR has asked for the initiation of inquiry into the issue. “We are doing one on our own,” he said, adding the US authorities have only asked for the software’s purchase.

According to the official statement, the software has been provided by a vendor and the situation was not known to the authorities.