Graana Launches Telesales Challenge in Islamabad

Graana.com, Pakistan’s Smartest Property Portal – is on the lookout for a team of Tele-Warriors to take its sales and marketing operations one step further.

To that end, a Boot Camp featuring interviews, demos, and on-the-spot job offers is being held on Saturday, February 8 at the Graana Headquarters – Beverly Centre in Blue Area, Islamabad.

The open invitation seeks the participation of individuals with a flair for persuasive conversations, fluency in Urdu and English and skills to drive sales with the sheer power of dialogue. The Tele-Warriors’ unit will consist of managers and telesales agents.

Graana’s Tele-Warriors will be well-versed in real estate and property matters; they will be trained to answer any and all queries of prospective clients about projects, services and offers effortlessly and with conviction.

Compensation and Benefits

Compensation is promising; the Tele-Warrior executives can receive attractive sums up to Rs. 100,000 per month while their managers may earn up to Rs. 200,000, depending on their performance and the value they add to the company. Moreover, Graana provides additional exciting benefits including free transportation for women as well as other perks.

Join us at our Graana HQ as we have planned a line-up of recruitment based activities to see if you are fit for our Telesales role.

Event Details

Venue: Graana Headquarters – Beverly Centre, Islamabad (map link)

Date: February 08, 2020

Time: 11 AM onwards