GSMA to Publish a Detailed Report on Pakistan, Here’s What to Expect from It!

The GSM Association, in close collaboration with Jazz, had been working on a Pakistan specific holistic report on digital transformation titled, “Pakistan: progressing towards a fully-fledged digital economy”.

This was announced today by GSMA at a press conference in Islamabad, which was attended by all mobile operators.

The report outlines the collective efforts required to advance as a digital society, while discussing the positive actions undertaken so far, along with the existing challenges within the regulatory domain.

Report will have recommendations required for improvements in the regulatory environment, with the broad ambition to support the development of the digital ecosystem overall.

GSMA, in today’s presser, also emphasized its commitment to support the government in delivering the Digital Pakistan vision and to actively engage with stakeholders (including mobile operators) to aggressively advance the government’s Digital Pakistan agenda.

Jazz is said to have played an instrumental role in bringing together all mobile operators and having their say included in the recommendations that GSMA will put forward in the report.

As per details, the GSMA report will be released at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2020, around next month.

Some of the key recommendations included in the report are;

Increase Access: Government needs to broaden access to high-quality mobile broadband networks, affordable services, and smartphones, which is crucial to achieve the digital ambition

Reduce Taxation: Introduce measures to reduce sales taxes and withholding taxes on income from mobile services, to realize the potential for an increase in investment, mobile broadband penetration, data usage, sector revenues, and GDP, as well as to produce positive externalities on digital inclusion and the growth of e-commerce

Advocate Affordable Spectrum: If operators do not have affordable and predictable access to sufficient spectrum, it will not be possible to achieve a ubiquitous delivery of mobile internet services, hampering the closure of the digital divide and presenting barriers to the release of value into the economy. It is vital that spectrum pricing and annual fees are appropriate and do not risk operators' ability to invest and support affordable services

Enable Cross-border Data Flows While Complying With Privacy Laws: Data protection and cybersecurity frameworks must allow data to flow freely across borders to foster trade, innovation, and e-commerce. Further, legislation should strike the right balance between maintaining a level of consumer protection and permitting data flows to support the digital economy

Develop Citizens' Digital Skills: Bring ICT and digital skills programs into the school curriculum and equipping students with the tech knowledge to compete at the global level. Policymakers must also adopt a multi-stakeholder approach to addressing the gender gap, with targets and strategies to reduce inequalities in mobile ownerships, impart digital skills and increase job opportunities

Nurture Tech Start-ups to Flourish: Implement regulatory and fiscal frameworks that nurture tech start-ups, hasten time to market and adapt to digital business models, all of which drive a virtuous circle of investment, economic growth, and local expertise and services. Measures could include tax exemptions, credit facilities, public-private partnerships and subsidized access to tech parks

Expect more details on the report and recommendation that it will have around next month after the Mobile World Congress 2020.