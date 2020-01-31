Lyari Footballers to be Trained by Portuguese Coaches

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Portugal’s Ambassador to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho has decided to invite Portuguese coaches to professionally train footballers of Lyari.

The topics of discussion during the meeting involved football, renewable energy, and education exchange programs. Praising the quality of Lyari footballers, Shah said:

But I want to get them trained professionally so that they can play professional international matches.

Following the discussion, Portugal’s ambassador agreed to invite their football coaches to Pakistan. The Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department will be responsible for drafting an official invitation letter.

There is no denying that football requires special attention in Pakistan as the lack of opportunity is hindering the progress of these talented players.

At present, only the Leisure League is providing the sole opportunity to these players and helping them connect with the rest of the world.

However, an initiative from the government was long overdue and it remains to be seen what good can this partnership bring.