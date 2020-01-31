PSL Project Head Finally Confirms If There Will be New Teams in PSL 2021

Project Executive of the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shoaib Naveed, has said that there is no plan under consideration to increase the number of teams in the PSL.

During an interview with Cricket Pakistan, the league’s Project Executive said:

At the moment, we have no plans for adding another team in the next year’s edition of the PSL. We will decide on this only after evaluating fans’ experience and commercial perspective of having additional teams.

Responding to a question about the preparations for the PSL 5, Naveed said:

After the 1996 World Cup, PSL 5 is the only sports event for which the PCB has activated multiple venues. It is significant and challenging alike because two matches will be played at different venues on the same day. However, preparations for the PSL 5 are on the right track.

Shoaib Naveed further added:

I acknowledge that we are somewhat below in comparison to the organization of similar events globally. We are at a learning curve and the organization of sporting events in the country will only get better in the years to come.

All foreign players will be provided with top-level security throughout their stay in Pakistan, said Naveed. The nature of security for the PSL 5 will be similar to what has been witnessed in the recent tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Project Executive of PSL also shot down rumors suggesting a rift between PSL franchises and PCB. Issues that had cropped up in the past were primarily due to a communication gap between PCB and PSL franchises.

We are constantly working to bridge this gap as it could jeopardize the organization of the entire league.

Once the PSL concludes, PCB will sit with PSL franchises and listen to their suggestions for improving the organization of the PSL, Naveed concluded.

PSL 5 will start from February 20 with an opening ceremony to be held at Karachi. There will be 34 matches in this year’s edition of the league. Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan will host league matches. PSL 5 final will be played on March 22.

You can take a look at the detailed schedule for PSL 2020 here.