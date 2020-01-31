Suzuki Cultus Gets a New Feature Along With Another Price Increase

Pak Suzuki has announced that the Cultus VXL and AGS have been upgraded with new infotainment systems but they come at a cost.

In a letter sent to their authorized dealerships across the country, the company has thanked their dealers for “promoting sales of Suzuki Products” and have added that the company looks to “bring in product augmentation” for their customers.

In pursuant to this, they have upgraded the Cultus with an integrated infotainment system that will “meet the expectations and provide ease to our valuable customers.”

The system will have an 8-inch capacitive multi-touch display with support for several media formats. Other features include screen mirroring option, Bluetooth, Aux, and SD card slot.

There is one small caveat; they have increased the prices of Cultus VXL and Cultus AGS, the two variants that are getting this infotainment system.

You can see the prices below:

Model Old Price

(PKR) New Price

(PKR) Cultus VXL 1,855,000 1,865,000 Cultus AGS 1,975,000 1,985,000

