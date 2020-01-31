The Girl Who Won International Skating Competition Shows Off Her Skills in Pakistan [Video]

Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

Pakistan has a large pool of talented youth showcasing their skills in all walks of life. Be it arts, science, technology, or sports, our youngsters are making strides in every field.

Though figure skating has no real following in Pakistan in the presence of sports like cricket and football, a little girl is still making a name for herself in this sport.

Recently, Mallak Faisal Zafar, a teenage skater, made Pakistan proud after winning an international figure skating competition in Austria. She is probably the first athlete to introduce us to this sport.

Watch her award-winning performance here:

Now, the 12-year-old Mallak has caught everyone’s attention again with her mesmerizing performance, this time in Gojal, a district of beautiful Hunza valley.

Her incredible performance has had everyone talking on the internet. You might like to watch the performance for yourself.

Let’s take a moment to applaud Mallak Faisal, Pakistan’s first skater, for her excellent skills.

  • Congratulations to her and I wish her the best for the future. Hopefully she makes Pakistan proud. I would like to view the perspective of the two cameras in the skating rink though.

    >