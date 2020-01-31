The Girl Who Won International Skating Competition Shows Off Her Skills in Pakistan [Video]

Pakistan has a large pool of talented youth showcasing their skills in all walks of life. Be it arts, science, technology, or sports, our youngsters are making strides in every field.

Though figure skating has no real following in Pakistan in the presence of sports like cricket and football, a little girl is still making a name for herself in this sport.

Recently, Mallak Faisal Zafar, a teenage skater, made Pakistan proud after winning an international figure skating competition in Austria. She is probably the first athlete to introduce us to this sport.

ALSO READ

This Pakistani Girl Just Won an International Figure Skating Tournament in Austria

Watch her award-winning performance here:

Now, the 12-year-old Mallak has caught everyone’s attention again with her mesmerizing performance, this time in Gojal, a district of beautiful Hunza valley.

Her incredible performance has had everyone talking on the internet. You might like to watch the performance for yourself.

Let’s take a moment to applaud Mallak Faisal, Pakistan’s first skater, for her excellent skills.