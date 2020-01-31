These Two Companies Just Received Production Rights For PSL 2020

A consortium of SportzWorkz and Tower Sports has earned the production rights of the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed.

Both companies won the production rights through a transparent tender process held by the PCB under the Pakistan Procurement Rules 2004.

SportzWorkz is a Singapore based company while Tower Sports is registered in Pakistan. Together, the consortium boasts of a renowned production management team and a wide range of experience in producing top quality cricket content.

ALSO READ

PCB Chooses the Same Old Former Player to Head Cricket Committee

Besides, the consortium will train Pakistani camerapersons and technical crew to improve their broadcast production skills.

PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed said:

We are excited to have such experienced personnel on board for the live production of the HBL Pakistan Super League. Since the beginning of PSL, we have strived to produce world-class cricket content for our fans and media partners. With the experience that SportzWorkz Tower Sports bring with their team, we aim to further enhance our production experience this year.

Chairman SportzWorkz Chris McDonald said:

A part of our commitment to the PCB and to Pakistan itself is to train local TV production professions on delivering a state of the art, top-level, international live cricket production. We will be developing local capacity by conducting on venue and classroom-style training during the PSL for Pakistan professionals interested in having a career in sports production. Our goal, simply put, is to have a majority Pakistani crew in two to three years from now.

About PSL 5 Production Team

Chris McDonald, Stephen Norris, Tim Finlay, Louwrens Rensburg, and Graham Rendell will spearhead the production team of PSL 5.

Chris McDonald has previously worked as Senior Vice-President at ESPN Star Sports. He was the founder and CEO of Ten Sports.

Stephen Norris has over 30 years of experience in sports production. He played a key role in launching Ten Sports in South Asia and BT Sports in the UK.

ALSO READ

Will Never Apply to be Pakistan’s Head Coach Again, Disappointed Dean Jones

Tim Finlay has led the media production campaigns of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Australian Open during his long career.

Louwrens Rensburg has worked as an Executive Producer at SuperSport and covered several Cricket and Football World Cups. While Graham Rendell has more than 25 years of experience in sports production in both India and Pakistan.

To watch the PSL 2020 live, head here.